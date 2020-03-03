Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,989KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4686309
  • Stock #: FB69164
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP6KFB69164
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.


KEY FEATURES: 2.7 L Ecoboost engine, pro trailer back up assist, XTR Package.


This 2019 Ford F-150 XLT is also equipped with auto high beams, chrome bumpers and grille, fog lamps, halogen headlamps, spare tire lock, removable tailgate with lock, display centre, auto start/stop, cruise control, Easy Fuel, engine block heater, FordPass Connect, pre-collision assist, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, heavy duty shocks, Sync 3, and more.


Price includes safety and emission test.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca or Text 226-241-9995 for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

2014 Ford F-150 Limi...
 57,394 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 86,421 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 4,000 KM
$60,599 + tax & lic
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191

Send A Message