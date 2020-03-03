85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
KEY FEATURES: 2.7 L Ecoboost engine, pro trailer back up assist, XTR Package.
This 2019 Ford F-150 XLT is also equipped with auto high beams, chrome bumpers and grille, fog lamps, halogen headlamps, spare tire lock, removable tailgate with lock, display centre, auto start/stop, cruise control, Easy Fuel, engine block heater, FordPass Connect, pre-collision assist, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, heavy duty shocks, Sync 3, and more.
Price includes safety and emission test. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca or Text 226-241-9995 for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
