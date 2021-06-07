Menu
2019 Ford F-150

37,550 KM

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

37,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7321856
  • Stock #: fa25594
  • VIN: 1ftew1e54kfa25594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,550 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2019 F150 Lariat, 4x4, Crew cab, White, leather interior with heated and cooled seats, 5.0L v8 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 502 Lariat chrome package, Twin panel roof, Fx4 package, B&O Sounds system, Memory seats with pedals memory, BLIS, 20” aluminum wheels, trailer tow package, built-in navigation, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, blind-spot with rear traffic alert, Ford pass, Lane keep system, rear backup camera, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

