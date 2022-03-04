Menu
2019 Ford F-150

55,729 KM

Details Description Features

$63,499

+ tax & licensing
Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

King Ranch

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,729KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8546849
  • Stock #: FC36941
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E52KFC36941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,729 KM

Vehicle Description

br/> KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2019 F150, 4 x 4, King Ranch, 5.0L V8 engine, White two tone, twin panel moonroof, King Ranch Java leather interior, Power sliding rear window, SYNC3, B&O audio system, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power pedals, Blind spot, trailer tow package, Navigation, remote start, Auto high beams, Dynamic hitch assist, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

