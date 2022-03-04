$63,499+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
King Ranch
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
- Listing ID: 8546849
- Stock #: FC36941
- VIN: 1FTEW1E52KFC36941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,729 KM
Vehicle Description
br/> KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2019 F150, 4 x 4, King Ranch, 5.0L V8 engine, White two tone, twin panel moonroof, King Ranch Java leather interior, Power sliding rear window, SYNC3, B&O audio system, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power pedals, Blind spot, trailer tow package, Navigation, remote start, Auto high beams, Dynamic hitch assist, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
