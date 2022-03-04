Menu
2019 Ford F-150

77,495 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

STX SuperCrew 4x4 2.7L Ecoboost 5.5"Box BackCam

STX SuperCrew 4x4 2.7L Ecoboost 5.5"Box BackCam

Location

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

77,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8621360
  • Stock #: 8891
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXKKC44648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 77,495 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire

