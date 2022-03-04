Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8621360

8621360 Stock #: 8891

8891 VIN: 1FTEW1EPXKKC44648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 77,495 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Trailer Brake Conventional Spare Tire

