Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 2 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9083749

9083749 Stock #: 8940

8940 VIN: 1FTFX1E47KKD78430

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 136,225 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Turbocharged Trailer Brake Conventional Spare Tire trailer assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.