2019 Ford F-150

136,225 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.5L Ecoboost 8ftBox BackUpCam

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.5L Ecoboost 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,225KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9083749
  • Stock #: 8940
  • VIN: 1FTFX1E47KKD78430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 136,225 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged
Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire
trailer assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

