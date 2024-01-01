Menu
2019 Ford F-250

171,000 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-250

XL 4WD Reg Cab 8' Box

2019 Ford F-250

XL 4WD Reg Cab 8' Box

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
171,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBF2B64KED77859

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 3
  Mileage 171,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support

AM/FM Radio

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
