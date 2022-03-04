2019 Ford Fusion

$28,888 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 3 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8562107

8562107 Stock #: 2MV6233A

2MV6233A VIN: 3FA6P0LU1KR122699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,343 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

