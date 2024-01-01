2019 Ford Mustang

Menu
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=izBOA6ASlbya7a17BBNZ6912BB5PbIeL

﻿ Yes we take trade in vehicles. 

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_Uq7JkPJbs

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. 

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. 

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. 

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. 

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. 

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! 

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. 

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com 

Email: sales@munromotors.com 

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. 

Delivery is available. Ask for details 

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. 

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

2019 Ford Mustang

59,132 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Mustang

BULLITT FASTBACK

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

BULLITT FASTBACK

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8K00K5505646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 505646
  • Mileage 59,132 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=izBOA6ASlbya7a17BBNZ6912BB5PbIeL
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Manual
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2019 Ford Mustang