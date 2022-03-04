Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

14,505 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

14,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8477367
  • Stock #: 119809
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF9K5119809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 14,505 KM

Vehicle Description

The show stopped when this 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible PP1 pulled in. Vehicle Highlights include: Custom Gulf Wrap in Grabber Blue/Orange with 95% PPF (Paint Protection Film) on entire vehicle & is Ceramic Coated, 401a with Safe & Smart Package (Adaptive Cruise Control), Active Exhaust, Steeda H-Pipe, Magne-Ride Suspension, Brand New Firestone Indy 500 Tires with White Letters on New 20" Orange Automotive Painted Rims, Blue Painted Calipers, CDC Light Bar, Stop the Hop Kit with Vertical Links, K Member Brace, G Trac Brace, Differential Bushings, Cradle Lockout Kit, a JLT Oil Separator, Jacking Rails, Full Underbody Glow Kit, Thinkware Traffic Dash Cam that was professionally hardwired, & Grabber Blue Stitching/Piping in the Interior. The 5.0L Coyote Engine produces 460HP and is paired with a 6 Speed Manual with a Blue Cue Ball Shifter. The 401A - High Package - Includes: 12" LCD Digital Instrument Cluster with MyColor; Heated Steering Wheel; Premier Trim with Color Accent Group (Accent Stitched Center Console Lid, Wrapped Knee Bolsters with Accent Stitch and Shifter Boot, Color-accented Leather-Trimmed Seats, Unique Color-accented Door-Trim, and Wrapped Center Console with Accent Stitch); Ford Safe and Smart Package (Adaptive Cruise Control, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System with Pinch-to-Zoom Capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals and Ambient Lighting Pre-Set. The GT Performance Package includes Performance & Handling features including Brembo Six-Piston Front Brake Calipers, "Engine Spun" Aluminum Instrument Panel, Gauge Pack (Oil Pressure & Vacuum), Heavy Duty Front Springs, K-Brace, Larger Radiator, Black Painted Strut-Tower Brace, TORSEN Limited-Slip Differential, Unique Chassis Tuning, Unique Stability Control with Electronic Power Assisted Steering & Upsized Rear Sway Bar. The Interior features a Digital Dash, Steeda Floor Mats, Black Leather Heated & Ventilated Seating with Blue Baseball Stitching/Piping, Auto Dual Zone Temp Control, Illumined Mustang Entry Plates, Reverse Camera, Autodimming Mirror, Driver Power Lumbar & Passenger Power Seats & BLIS (Blind Spot Information System). Underneath the wrap is the factory Shadow Black Paint Colour. The Power Convertible Top is Black and the window tint is deep. The Underbody Glow Kit can be synced to your cell phone to operate the settings and the rear GT badge also lights up. Only 14500kms and Carfax is clean. There are few racing liveries as famous as the blue and orange Gulf Oil paint scheme. It was the Ford GT40 that brought it fame, thanks to its 1968 and 1969 Le Mans 24 Hours victories. This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Manual
RWD

