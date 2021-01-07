2019 Ford Ranger

+ taxes & licensing
519-732-7478
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-732-7478
+ taxes & licensing
Looking for an almost new Ranger? This 2019 Ranger drives and looks great with low kilometers. 4WD Crew Cab, is absolutely gorgeous, fully certified, 5 passenger, 2.3L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, Sirius satellite radio, 4 wheel drive, electric mirrors, front/side air bags, air conditioning, heated mirrors, tilt wheel, traction control, mp3 capability, trailer hitch, power locks, am/fm premium radio with usb input, power mirrors, cloth seats, power steering, cruise control, power windows, and so much more. Clean CarFax and very well serviced. Contact us for complete details, 519-732-7478.
Welcome to your best automotive shopping experience.
Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the absolute best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Once in our possession, we use the absolute best mechanics to recondition our inventory to their highest standards. We stand behind the products we sell. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...Our mandate is to acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild their credit worthiness. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs, and fits your monthly budget.
Click on the link below and Get Pre-Approved today!
https://route24auto.ca/financing
Please call/text us at 519-732-7478 for complete details.
Brantford Car Loans, Brant Car Loans, Cambridge Car Loans, Hamilton Car Loans, Woodstock Car Loans, Simcoe Car Loans, Brantford Auto Financing, Brant Auto Financing, Cambridge Auto Financing, Woodstock Auto Financing, Simcoe Auto Financing, Brantford Used Cars, Brant Used Cars, Cambridge Used Cars, Hamilton Used Cars, Woodstock Used Cars, Simcoe Used Cars, Cheap Trucks.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8