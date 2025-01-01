Menu
Lease return

2019 Ford Transit

165,095 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148"WB LowRf 3.7L6cyl CargoVan BackUpCam

12491437

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148"WB LowRf 3.7L6cyl CargoVan BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,095KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR2ZM5KKA21993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 165,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
9000 GVWR
Swing-out RH Door

2019 Ford Transit