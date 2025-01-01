$26,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit
T-250 148"WB LowRf 3.7L6cyl CargoVan BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,095KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR2ZM5KKA21993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 165,095 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
9000 GVWR
Swing-out RH Door
