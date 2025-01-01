$17,800+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Transit 350
DIESEL HIGH ROOF
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
325,000KM
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Mileage 325,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford transit 350, high roof, extended, diesel, comes equipped with an automatic transmission, air-conditioning, power windows, three sets of keys, keyless, remote, backup camera, also comes with all of the shelving and roof racks, extremely tidy and clean certified every year runs and drives perfectly needs. Nothing sold as is plus HST.
