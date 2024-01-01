$18,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
250 XLT
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
$18,500
Used
135,000MI
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 135,000 MI
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford transit 250 XLT extended. Mid roof. 3.7 L V6. this van was imported from Texas in 2021. It's in mint condition inside and out, it has half inch rubber floor all the way through and corrugated vinyl protection on the sides. LED lighting throughout. We are a dealership HST is applied to the purchase price and this unit will be sold as it will be additional $1150 to certify or you can buy it as is.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
