2019 Ford transit 250 XLT extended. Mid roof. 3.7 L V6. this van was imported from Texas in 2021. Its in mint condition inside and out, it has half inch rubber floor all the way through and corrugated vinyl protection on the sides. LED lighting throughout.  We are a dealership HST is applied to the purchase price and this unit will be sold as it will be additional $1150 to certify or you can buy it as is.

2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van

135,000 MI

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van

250 XLT

2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van

250 XLT

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000MI
Excellent Condition

  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 135,000 MI

2019 Ford transit 250 XLT extended. Mid roof. 3.7 L V6. this van was imported from Texas in 2021. It's in mint condition inside and out, it has half inch rubber floor all the way through and corrugated vinyl protection on the sides. LED lighting throughout.  We are a dealership HST is applied to the purchase price and this unit will be sold as it will be additional $1150 to certify or you can buy it as is. 

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van