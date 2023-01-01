2019 Ford Transit Connect

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 2 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9465792

9465792 Stock #: RW615

RW615 VIN: NM0LS7V24K1431459

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Frozen White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # RW615

Mileage 43,217 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.