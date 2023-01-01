$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2019 Ford Transit Connect
2019 Ford Transit Connect
XL | CARGO VAN | DEVIDER | REAR CAM | ONLY 43 KM!
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
43,217KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9465792
- Stock #: RW615
- VIN: NM0LS7V24K1431459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # RW615
- Mileage 43,217 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Climate Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2