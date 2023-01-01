Menu
2019 Ford Transit Connect

43,217 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Ford Transit Connect

2019 Ford Transit Connect

XL | CARGO VAN | DEVIDER | REAR CAM | ONLY 43 KM!

2019 Ford Transit Connect

XL | CARGO VAN | DEVIDER | REAR CAM | ONLY 43 KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,217KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9465792
  Stock #: RW615
  VIN: NM0LS7V24K1431459

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Frozen White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Stock # RW615
  Mileage 43,217 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Climate Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

