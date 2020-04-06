463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-751-2171
+ taxes & licensing
This Genesis G70 is a compact luxury sports sedan from the brand that comes to you. This 2019 Genesis G70 is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
Introducing this all-new 2019 Genesis G70. Expressing power that is forceful, yet never feels forced. Engineered to excel not just on paper, but on pavement. Equipped to entertain and inform. Protect and connect. Designed, in every aspect, to celebrate the pure, unbridled fun of sporty driving. This sedan has 21,026 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8