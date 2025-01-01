Menu
<div>GMC Sierra X 30 4x4 5.3 v8 all power options, air, cruise,tilt,touch screen,nav,blue tooth. Accident free. Very tidy and clean. Major service including brakes all around. Brand new transmission with warranty from Gm in 2023 . Dealer sale plus Hst </div>

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

175,000 KM

Details Description

Z 71

Z 71

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Z 71

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,000KM

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GMC Sierra X 30 4x4 5.3 v8 all power options, air, cruise,tilt,touch screen,nav,blue tooth. Accident free. Very tidy and clean. Major service including brakes all around. Brand new transmission with warranty from Gm in 2023 . Dealer sale plus Hst 

Local Delivery

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-XXXX

519-755-0400

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2019 GMC Sierra 1500