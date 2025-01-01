$22,800+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
Used
175,000KM
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GMC Sierra X 30 4x4 5.3 v8 all power options, air, cruise,tilt,touch screen,nav,blue tooth. Accident free. Very tidy and clean. Major service including brakes all around. Brand new transmission with warranty from Gm in 2023 . Dealer sale plus Hst
