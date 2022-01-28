Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

84,645 KM

Details Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

DoubleCab 4x4 X31 5.3L 6.5"Box BackCam

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

DoubleCab 4x4 X31 5.3L 6.5"Box BackCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,645KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8222448
  • Stock #: 8844
  • VIN: 1GTR9AEF7KZ189843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 84,645 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Trailer Brake
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
trailer assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

