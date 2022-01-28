$45,995+ tax & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
DoubleCab 4x4 X31 5.3L 6.5"Box BackCam
Location
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
84,645KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8222448
- Stock #: 8844
- VIN: 1GTR9AEF7KZ189843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 84,645 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Trailer Brake
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
trailer assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
