2019 GMC Sierra 2500

89,455 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE DoubleCab 4x4 Z71 6.0L 6.5ftBox BackUpCam

HD SLE DoubleCab 4x4 Z71 6.0L 6.5ftBox BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10345392
  • Stock #: 9124
  • VIN: 2GT22PEG7K1181056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 89,455 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
6.5'Box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

