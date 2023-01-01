2019 GMC Sierra 2500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 4 5 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10345392

10345392 Stock #: 9124

9124 VIN: 2GT22PEG7K1181056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 89,455 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks remote start Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection 6.5'Box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.