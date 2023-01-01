$42,995+ tax & licensing
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2019 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE DoubleCab 4x4 Z71 6.0L 6.5ftBox BackUpCam
Location
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
89,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10345392
- Stock #: 9124
- VIN: 2GT22PEG7K1181056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 89,455 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
6.5'Box
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
