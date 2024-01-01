Menu
<p>This 2019 GMC Terrain SLT, available at Brant County Ford, is ready to take on any adventure. With its sleek black exterior and all-wheel drive, its both stylish and capable. The spacious interior boasts luxurious leather seats, heated steering wheel, and a host of modern features. Under the hood, a powerful 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency, making this Terrain an excellent choice for everyday commutes and weekend getaways. This Terrain has 119,018km on the odometer and is ready for its next owner.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Stay in control on any surface, rain or shine, with the Terrains reliable all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience luxury and comfort with the Terrains plush leather seats.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on cold days with the heated steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy added safety and convenience with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Clear your view in any weather with heated side mirrors.</li></ol><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

This 2019 GMC Terrain SLT, available at Brant County Ford, is ready to take on any adventure. With its sleek black exterior and all-wheel drive, it's both stylish and capable. The spacious interior boasts luxurious leather seats, heated steering wheel, and a host of modern features. Under the hood, a powerful 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency, making this Terrain an excellent choice for everyday commutes and weekend getaways. This Terrain has 119,018km on the odometer and is ready for its next owner.

Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Stay in control on any surface, rain or shine, with the Terrain's reliable all-wheel drive system.
  2. Leather Seats: Experience luxury and comfort with the Terrain's plush leather seats.
  3. Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on cold days with the heated steering wheel.
  4. Automatic Headlights: Enjoy added safety and convenience with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
  5. Heated Mirrors: Clear your view in any weather with heated side mirrors.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

