$22,598+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLT| AWD |
2019 GMC Terrain
SLT| AWD |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$22,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,018 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 GMC Terrain SLT, available at Brant County Ford, is ready to take on any adventure. With its sleek black exterior and all-wheel drive, it's both stylish and capable. The spacious interior boasts luxurious leather seats, heated steering wheel, and a host of modern features. Under the hood, a powerful 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency, making this Terrain an excellent choice for everyday commutes and weekend getaways. This Terrain has 119,018km on the odometer and is ready for its next owner.
Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Stay in control on any surface, rain or shine, with the Terrain's reliable all-wheel drive system.
- Leather Seats: Experience luxury and comfort with the Terrain's plush leather seats.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on cold days with the heated steering wheel.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy added safety and convenience with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
- Heated Mirrors: Clear your view in any weather with heated side mirrors.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brant County Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brant County Ford
Brant County Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207