Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Civic

93,671 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

DX 6 Speed Manual 2.0L4cylGas BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

DX 6 Speed Manual 2.0L4cylGas BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1721081836
  2. 1721081834
  3. 1721081834
  4. 1721081834
  5. 1721081834
  6. 1721081834
  7. 1721081834
  8. 1721081835
  9. 1721081836
  10. 1721081834
  11. 1721081834
  12. 1721081835
  13. 1721081835
  14. 1721081835
  15. 1721081835
  16. 1721081835
  17. 1721081835
  18. 1721081835
  19. 1721081835
  20. 1721081835
  21. 1721081691
  22. 1721081694
  23. 1721081836
  24. 1721081836
  25. 1721081836
  26. 1721081835
  27. 1721081836
  28. 1721081836
  29. 1721081835
  30. 1721081835
  31. 1721081835
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,671KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2E28KH022707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,671 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab 4WD 3.5L6cyl Ecoboost 8ftBoxBackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab 4WD 3.5L6cyl Ecoboost 8ftBoxBackUpCam 145,321 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CrewCab 4x4 5.7L8cylHemi 5'7
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CrewCab 4x4 5.7L8cylHemi 5'7" Box BackUpCam 66,460 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD 2.5L4cylGas HeatedSeats BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD 2.5L4cylGas HeatedSeats BackUpCam 178,441 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic