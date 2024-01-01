$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Civic
DX 6 Speed Manual 2.0L4cylGas BackUpCam
2019 Honda Civic
DX 6 Speed Manual 2.0L4cylGas BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,671KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2E28KH022707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,671 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2022 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab 4WD 3.5L6cyl Ecoboost 8ftBoxBackUpCam 145,321 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CrewCab 4x4 5.7L8cylHemi 5'7" Box BackUpCam 66,460 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD 2.5L4cylGas HeatedSeats BackUpCam 178,441 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2019 Honda Civic