$23,888 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 8 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7662868

7662868 Stock #: P7215

P7215 VIN: 2HGFC2F82KH025251

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P7215

Mileage 43,890 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.