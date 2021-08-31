Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

43,890 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan SPORT | TOUCHSCREEN | LANE DEPARTURE | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan SPORT | TOUCHSCREEN | LANE DEPARTURE | SUNROOF

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 7662868
  2. 7662868
  3. 7662868
  4. 7662868
  5. 7662868
  6. 7662868
  7. 7662868
  8. 7662868
  9. 7662868
  10. 7662868
  11. 7662868
  12. 7662868
  13. 7662868
  14. 7662868
  15. 7662868
  16. 7662868
  17. 7662868
  18. 7662868
  19. 7662868
  20. 7662868
  21. 7662868
  22. 7662868
  23. 7662868
  24. 7662868
Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

43,890KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7662868
  • Stock #: P7215
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F82KH025251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7215
  • Mileage 43,890 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Ford Explorer X...
 31,635 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 LOUNGE...
 143,761 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Al...
 24,857 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory