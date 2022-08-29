$42,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX-L | LEATHER | SUNROOF | DVD PLAYER | 8 PASS
92,467KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9211615
- Stock #: 1BR6179C
- VIN: 5FNRL6H65KB506955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,467 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Climate Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
