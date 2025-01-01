$28,598+ taxes & licensing
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$28,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B500817
- Mileage 117,761 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Pilot Touring AWD 7-Passenger | Fully Loaded | Honda Sensing | Rear Entertainment
Step into luxury, space, and advanced technology with this immaculate 2019 Honda Pilot Touring AWD. Designed with families in mind, this top-trim SUV combines Hondas proven reliability with upscale features and all-weather capability, making it a standout choice for Canadian drivers.
?? Vehicle Highlights:
3.5L i-VTEC V6 Engine Delivers 280 horsepower with smooth and responsive performance
9-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confident handling in all seasons, perfect for Canadian winters
7-Passenger Seating with 2nd-row captains chairs and 3rd-row access
Premium Perforated Leather Seats Heated & ventilated front seats, heated rear seats
Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Access
One-Touch Power Moonroof + Panoramic Rear Skylight
?? Technology & Infotainment:
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Blu-ray Rear Entertainment System 10.2-inch screen, HDMI input, wireless headphones
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
Premium 590-Watt Audio System with 10 speakers and subwoofer
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with dynamic guidelines
Wireless Charging Pad & multiple USB ports for all passengers
?? Safety & Driver Assistance:
Honda Sensing Safety Suite:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
?? Additional Features:
Remote Engine Starter Warm up your vehicle before stepping outside
LED Headlights and Fog Lights
20 Alloy Wheels
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Acoustic Windshield & Active Noise Cancellation for a quieter cabin
?? Why Buy This Honda Pilot?
This Touring model is the pinnacle of comfort, technology, and safety in the Pilot lineup. With room for the whole family, excellent fuel economy for its class, and the unbeatable reliability of a Honda, this SUV is ideal for both city driving and weekend adventures across Canada.
Clean title | No Accidents | Dealer-Serviced |
?? Contact us today to schedule your test drive or request more information. This well-maintained 2019 Honda Pilot Touring AWD wont last long!
