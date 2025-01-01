Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Honda Pilot Touring AWD 7-Passenger | Fully Loaded | Honda Sensing | Rear Entertainment Step into luxury, space, and advanced technology with this immaculate 2019 Honda Pilot Touring AWD. Designed with families in mind, this top-trim SUV combines Hondas proven reliability with upscale features and all-weather capability, making it a standout choice for Canadian drivers. ?? Vehicle Highlights: 3.5L i-VTEC V6 Engine Delivers 280 horsepower with smooth and responsive performance 9-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confident handling in all seasons, perfect for Canadian winters 7-Passenger Seating with 2nd-row captains chairs and 3rd-row access Premium Perforated Leather Seats Heated & ventilated front seats, heated rear seats Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Access One-Touch Power Moonroof + Panoramic Rear Skylight ?? Technology & Infotainment: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Blu-ray Rear Entertainment System 10.2-inch screen, HDMI input, wireless headphones Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration Premium 590-Watt Audio System with 10 speakers and subwoofer Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with dynamic guidelines Wireless Charging Pad & multiple USB ports for all passengers ?? Safety & Driver Assistance: Honda Sensing Safety Suite: Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation Collision Mitigation Braking System Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor Front & Rear Parking Sensors ?? Additional Features: Remote Engine Starter Warm up your vehicle before stepping outside LED Headlights and Fog Lights 20 Alloy Wheels Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Acoustic Windshield & Active Noise Cancellation for a quieter cabin ?? Why Buy This Honda Pilot? This Touring model is the pinnacle of comfort, technology, and safety in the Pilot lineup. With room for the whole family, excellent fuel economy for its class, and the unbeatable reliability of a Honda, this SUV is ideal for both city driving and weekend adventures across Canada. Clean title | No Accidents | Dealer-Serviced | ?? Contact us today to schedule your test drive or request more information. This well-maintained 2019 Honda Pilot Touring AWD wont last long!

2019 Honda Pilot

117,761 KM

Details Description

$28,598

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Pilot

JUST ARRIVED! |Touring|8-Passenger|AWD|ONE OWNER|

Watch This Vehicle
12613870

2019 Honda Pilot

JUST ARRIVED! |Touring|8-Passenger|AWD|ONE OWNER|

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$28,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,761KM
VIN 5FNYF6H90KB500817

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B500817
  • Mileage 117,761 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Pilot Touring AWD 7-Passenger | Fully Loaded | Honda Sensing | Rear Entertainment

Step into luxury, space, and advanced technology with this immaculate 2019 Honda Pilot Touring AWD. Designed with families in mind, this top-trim SUV combines Hondas proven reliability with upscale features and all-weather capability, making it a standout choice for Canadian drivers.

?? Vehicle Highlights:
3.5L i-VTEC V6 Engine Delivers 280 horsepower with smooth and responsive performance

9-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters

Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confident handling in all seasons, perfect for Canadian winters

7-Passenger Seating with 2nd-row captains chairs and 3rd-row access

Premium Perforated Leather Seats Heated & ventilated front seats, heated rear seats

Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Access

One-Touch Power Moonroof + Panoramic Rear Skylight

?? Technology & Infotainment:
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System

Blu-ray Rear Entertainment System 10.2-inch screen, HDMI input, wireless headphones

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration

Premium 590-Watt Audio System with 10 speakers and subwoofer

Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with dynamic guidelines

Wireless Charging Pad & multiple USB ports for all passengers

?? Safety & Driver Assistance:
Honda Sensing Safety Suite:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keeping Assist System

Road Departure Mitigation

Collision Mitigation Braking System

Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

?? Additional Features:
Remote Engine Starter Warm up your vehicle before stepping outside

LED Headlights and Fog Lights

20 Alloy Wheels

Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Acoustic Windshield & Active Noise Cancellation for a quieter cabin

?? Why Buy This Honda Pilot?
This Touring model is the pinnacle of comfort, technology, and safety in the Pilot lineup. With room for the whole family, excellent fuel economy for its class, and the unbeatable reliability of a Honda, this SUV is ideal for both city driving and weekend adventures across Canada.

Clean title | No Accidents | Dealer-Serviced |

?? Contact us today to schedule your test drive or request more information. This well-maintained 2019 Honda Pilot Touring AWD wont last long!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2019 Honda Pilot JUST ARRIVED! |Touring|8-Passenger|AWD|ONE OWNER| for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Honda Pilot JUST ARRIVED! |Touring|8-Passenger|AWD|ONE OWNER| 117,761 KM $28,598 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD 192,591 KM $25,598 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fusion JUST ARRIVED! |NO ACCIDENTS|ONE OWNER| for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Ford Fusion JUST ARRIVED! |NO ACCIDENTS|ONE OWNER| 120,179 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,598

+ taxes & licensing>

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2019 Honda Pilot