$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

2019 Hyundai Accent

- Low Mileage

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

  • 12,997KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5025870
  • Stock #: 19720
  • VIN: 3KPC24A38KE052803
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

With this Hyundai Accent, you can really have it all. Enjoy class-leading cargo room and a wealth of features. This 2019 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

To create this Accent, Hyundai had to do more than simply build a better car. It made an affordable compact that looks like a million bucks. With its wide stance, expressive cascading grille, and wraparound headlights and taillights, this Accent elevates the quality of design you can expect from a car in this class. Throw in a nice, functional interior and great fuel economy and you have an attractive compact thats full of surprises. This low mileage sedan has just 12,997 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory