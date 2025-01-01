2019 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
<p>Just listed, 2 reported accidents, no claims, miscellaneous claim for $6000 dollars.  The engine and drivetrain are really clean, vehicle runs and drives very well.  Luxury trim, with loads of options, this sedan delivers a smooth, efficient drive while surrounding you with premium comfort and modern tech.  Perfect for commuters, families, or anyone who wants a dependable, stylish ride without breaking the bank.</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Key Features:</strong></span></p><p><strong>Engine: </strong>2.0L 4-Cylinder – efficient and responsive</p><p><strong>Transmission: </strong>6-Speed Automatic with Drive Mode Select</p><p><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive</p><p><strong>Luxury Trim Features:</strong> Leather-appointed seats, heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, and power sunroof</p><p><strong>Infotainment:</strong> 7” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration</p><p><strong>Safety: </strong>Blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, rearview camera, and cross-traffic alert</p><p><strong>Convenience:</strong> Keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control</p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>Why buy from Carwise Canada:</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Great Finance Options Available</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-No Additional Fees! </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p> </p>

2019 Hyundai Elantra

144,991 KM

$12,799

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

$12,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,991KM
VIN KMHD84LF8KU807827

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,991 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399

$12,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2019 Hyundai Elantra