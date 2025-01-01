$12,799+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$12,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,991 KM
Vehicle Description
Just listed, 2 reported accidents, no claims, miscellaneous claim for $6000 dollars. The engine and drivetrain are really clean, vehicle runs and drives very well. Luxury trim, with loads of options, this sedan delivers a smooth, efficient drive while surrounding you with premium comfort and modern tech. Perfect for commuters, families, or anyone who wants a dependable, stylish ride without breaking the bank.
Key Features:
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder – efficient and responsive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic with Drive Mode Select
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Luxury Trim Features: Leather-appointed seats, heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, and power sunroof
Infotainment: 7” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration
Safety: Blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, rearview camera, and cross-traffic alert
Convenience: Keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate controlWhy buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carwise Canada
Email Carwise Canada
Carwise Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-338-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
548-338-6399