Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,875KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4906050
  • Stock #: 19677R
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1KU871353
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Packed with features and options never before seen on a car in this class, this Elantra will certainly surprise you. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 23,875 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brantford Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 25,689 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 64,231 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 0 KM
$37,468 + tax & lic
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-751-XXXX

(click to show)

519-751-2171

Send A Message