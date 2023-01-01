$34,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric PREFFERED | ELECTRIC | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 8,725KM!
8,725KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9640219
- Stock #: P8976
- VIN: KMHC85LH7KU042810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,725 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Climate Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
