2019 Hyundai IONIQ

$34,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 7 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9640219

9640219 Stock #: P8976

P8976 VIN: KMHC85LH7KU042810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 8,725 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Comfort Climate Control Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.