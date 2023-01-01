Menu
2019 Hyundai IONIQ

8,725 KM

Details Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric PREFFERED | ELECTRIC | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 8,725KM!

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric PREFFERED | ELECTRIC | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 8,725KM!

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

8,725KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9640219
  Stock #: P8976
  VIN: KMHC85LH7KU042810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,725 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Climate Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

