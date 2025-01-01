Menu
<p>The 2019 Hyundai Kona Essential AWD, available now at Brant County Ford, is a stylish and capable crossover thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads year-round. This bright orange Kona boasts a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, making it a smooth and efficient ride. Whether youre heading to the city or the countryside, the Konas all-wheel drive system ensures you stay in control no matter the weather.</p><p>This well-equipped Kona comes loaded with features designed to keep you comfortable and connected. Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights, power windows, and keyless entry. Stay safe with the added peace of mind of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system. And on those chilly mornings, warm up quickly with the benefit of heated mirrors.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the Konas most enticing features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Get confident handling in any weather.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Never worry about forgetting to turn on your lights again.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with the push of a button for effortless convenience.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear vision even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Get added safety and peace of mind for you and your passengers.</li></ol><p>Come see this eye-catching 2019 Hyundai Kona Essential AWD at Brant County Ford today!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices</span></p>

2019 Hyundai KONA

77,796 KM

$20,598

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA

ESSENTIAL | AWD | 2.0L

2019 Hyundai KONA

ESSENTIAL | AWD | 2.0L

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,796KM
VIN KM8K1CAA7KU205952

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,796 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2019 Hyundai KONA