$20,598+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
ESSENTIAL | AWD | 2.0L
2019 Hyundai KONA
ESSENTIAL | AWD | 2.0L
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$20,598
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,796 KM
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Essential AWD, available now at Brant County Ford, is a stylish and capable crossover that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads year-round. This bright orange Kona boasts a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, making it a smooth and efficient ride. Whether you're heading to the city or the countryside, the Kona's all-wheel drive system ensures you stay in control no matter the weather.
This well-equipped Kona comes loaded with features designed to keep you comfortable and connected. Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights, power windows, and keyless entry. Stay safe with the added peace of mind of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system. And on those chilly mornings, warm up quickly with the benefit of heated mirrors.
Here are 5 of the Kona's most enticing features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Get confident handling in any weather.
- Automatic Headlights: Never worry about forgetting to turn on your lights again.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the push of a button for effortless convenience.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear vision even on the coldest days.
- Side Airbags: Get added safety and peace of mind for you and your passengers.
Come see this eye-catching 2019 Hyundai Kona Essential AWD at Brant County Ford today!
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
