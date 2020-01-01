Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

  1. 4413948
  2. 4413948
  3. 4413948
  4. 4413948
  5. 4413948
  6. 4413948
  7. 4413948
  8. 4413948
  9. 4413948
  10. 4413948
  11. 4413948
  12. 4413948
  13. 4413948
  14. 4413948
  15. 4413948
  16. 4413948
  17. 4413948
  18. 4413948
  19. 4413948
  20. 4413948
  21. 4413948
  22. 4413948
  23. 4413948
  24. 4413948
  25. 4413948
  26. 4413948
  27. 4413948
  28. 4413948
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,183KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4413948
  • Stock #: 19453R
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF9KU301108
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New technology, new features, and a new look highlight the excellent value of this all-new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Brantford. On now til July 31stThis SUV has 26183 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brantford Hyundai

2014 Ford F-150 - Lo...
 54,792 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 73,990 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 28,597 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-751-XXXX

(click to show)

519-751-2171

Send A Message