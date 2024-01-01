$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Essential FWD
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Essential FWD
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,723KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN km8j23a45ku047050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,723 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Five Star Auto
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential FWD 143,723 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty 135,000 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent GS - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty 153,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Five Star Auto
519-759-7196
2019 Hyundai Tucson