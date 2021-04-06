Menu
2019 Hyundai Veloster

17,448 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2019 Hyundai Veloster

N | 6 SPEED M/T | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 19 KM | 275HP

2019 Hyundai Veloster

N | 6 SPEED M/T | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 19 KM | 275HP

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

17,448KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6898131
  • Stock #: P6699
  • VIN: KMHT36AH3KU001890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # P6699
  • Mileage 17,448 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates - apply through the "get approved" link above! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd We offer finance solutions to all credit situations. Click here to learn more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2007 Ford Mustang GT...
 55,727 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 151,490 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 141,782 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

