$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4 AWD
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4 AWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? Right Choice Auto has the ideal solution with this stunning white 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD. Its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior make it a stylish choice for everything from daily commutes to family road trips. Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a balanced performance that's ready for any road condition, especially with its all-wheel-drive system. With four doors and ample cargo space, this SUV is designed to accommodate your lifestyle with ease and convenience.
This 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD, with 145,000 kilometers on the odometer, is a fantastic option for those seeking a dependable and feature-rich vehicle. It offers a comfortable ride, advanced safety features, and the flexibility that comes with a modern SUV. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing out into the wilderness, this Sorento is equipped to handle it all, providing peace of mind and enjoyment for every journey.
Here are 5 features that make this 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD truly shine:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer Canadian winters and any terrain with confidence thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability when you need it most.
- EX Trim Excellence: Experience a premium feel and enhanced convenience with the EX trim, often including sought-after amenities that elevate your driving experience.
- Spacious SUV / Crossover Body Style: Enjoy ample passenger room and generous cargo capacity, making this Sorento incredibly practical for families, gear haulers, and weekend explorers alike.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears with the responsive automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and efficient drive whether you're cruising on the highway or navigating city traffic.
- Sleek White Exterior with Black Interior: Make a statement with the classic and elegant white exterior, perfectly complemented by a refined and durable black interior that’s both stylish and easy to maintain.
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