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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a versatile and capable SUV thats perfect for Canadian adventures? Right Choice Auto has the ideal solution with this stunning white 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD. Its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior make it a stylish choice for everything from daily commutes to family road trips. Under the hood, youll find a reliable 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a balanced performance thats ready for any road condition, especially with its all-wheel-drive system. With four doors and ample cargo space, this SUV is designed to accommodate your lifestyle with ease and convenience.</p><p>This 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD, with 145,000 kilometers on the odometer, is a fantastic option for those seeking a dependable and feature-rich vehicle. It offers a comfortable ride, advanced safety features, and the flexibility that comes with a modern SUV. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing out into the wilderness, this Sorento is equipped to handle it all, providing peace of mind and enjoyment for every journey.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD truly shine:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and any terrain with confidence thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability when you need it most.</li><li><strong>EX Trim Excellence:</strong> Experience a premium feel and enhanced convenience with the EX trim, often including sought-after amenities that elevate your driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV / Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy ample passenger room and generous cargo capacity, making this Sorento incredibly practical for families, gear haulers, and weekend explorers alike.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly glide through gears with the responsive automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and efficient drive whether youre cruising on the highway or navigating city traffic.</li><li><strong>Sleek White Exterior with Black Interior:</strong> Make a statement with the classic and elegant white exterior, perfectly complemented by a refined and durable black interior that’s both stylish and easy to maintain.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 Kia Sorento

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Sorento

EX 2.4 AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14421870

2019 Kia Sorento

EX 2.4 AWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA37KG590346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? Right Choice Auto has the ideal solution with this stunning white 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD. Its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior make it a stylish choice for everything from daily commutes to family road trips. Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a balanced performance that's ready for any road condition, especially with its all-wheel-drive system. With four doors and ample cargo space, this SUV is designed to accommodate your lifestyle with ease and convenience.

This 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD, with 145,000 kilometers on the odometer, is a fantastic option for those seeking a dependable and feature-rich vehicle. It offers a comfortable ride, advanced safety features, and the flexibility that comes with a modern SUV. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing out into the wilderness, this Sorento is equipped to handle it all, providing peace of mind and enjoyment for every journey.

Here are 5 features that make this 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD truly shine:

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer Canadian winters and any terrain with confidence thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability when you need it most.
  • EX Trim Excellence: Experience a premium feel and enhanced convenience with the EX trim, often including sought-after amenities that elevate your driving experience.
  • Spacious SUV / Crossover Body Style: Enjoy ample passenger room and generous cargo capacity, making this Sorento incredibly practical for families, gear haulers, and weekend explorers alike.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears with the responsive automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and efficient drive whether you're cruising on the highway or navigating city traffic.
  • Sleek White Exterior with Black Interior: Make a statement with the classic and elegant white exterior, perfectly complemented by a refined and durable black interior that’s both stylish and easy to maintain.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2019 Kia Sorento