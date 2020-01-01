Menu
2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,841KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4487967
  • Stock #: L43135
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8L97KBL43135
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

br/> KEY FEATURES: 2019 Lincoln Nautilus, Reserve package, AWD, 2.0L EcoBoost, 8-speed automatic transmission, magnetic Gray, ebony perforated leather seats with heat, Nautilus climate package, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, rain sense wipers, heated windshield wiper de-icer, Lane keep assist, adaptive steering, sync 3 navigation reverse camera and more.
Price includes safety and emission test. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca or Text 226-241-9995 for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

