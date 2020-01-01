Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

br/> KEY FEATURES: 2019 Lincoln Nautilus, Reserve package, AWD, 2.0L EcoBoost, 8-speed automatic transmission, magnetic Gray, ebony perforated leather seats with heat, Nautilus climate package, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, rain sense wipers, heated windshield wiper de-icer, Lane keep assist, adaptive steering, sync 3 navigation reverse camera and more.

Price includes safety and emission test. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca or Text 226-241-9995 for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Active suspension

Knee Air Bag

HD Radio

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

Hands-Free Liftgate

Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.