2019 Mazda CX-3

$24,500 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 6 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8542904

8542904 Stock #: 22225R

22225R VIN: JM1DKFC7XK0405955

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,699 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Safety Rearview Camera Rear cross traffic alert Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring Low Speed Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.