$24,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Brantford Hyundai
519-751-2171
2019 Mazda CX-3
2019 Mazda CX-3
GS - $160 B/W
Location
Brantford Hyundai
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-751-2171
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
72,699KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8542904
- Stock #: 22225R
- VIN: JM1DKFC7XK0405955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're revelling in back-country roads or navigating commuter traffic, this compact crossover SUV boasts superb versatility and a confident stance. This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time you're in the driver's seat.This SUV has 72,699 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-3's trim level is GS. Ultimate comfort is the focus of this CX-3 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features you're sure to appreciate are stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Bluetooth streaming audio, blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats and heated door mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $159.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Blind Spot Monitoring
Low Speed Brake Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brantford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brantford Hyundai
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8