2019 MINI Cooper
JOHN COOPER WORKS EDITION
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 38,794 KM
Vehicle Description
JOHN COOPER WORKS EDITION WITH ONLY 38,794 KM !
Looking for a sporty and stylish ride that turns heads? Look no further than this 2019 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Edition, available now at Brant County Ford! This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its sleek coupe body style and iconic MINI design, this car exudes personality and sophistication. Whether you're cruising through the city or taking a weekend road trip, the MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Edition is guaranteed to elevate your driving experience.
Step inside and be greeted by premium features like heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel for ultimate comfort and control. Experience the thrill of the open road with features like cruise control and traction control, ensuring a smooth and safe ride. And with its keyless entry and power door locks, you can effortlessly access your car and feel secure knowing your belongings are protected.
Here are five features that truly set this MINI apart:
- John Cooper Works Edition: This special edition trim level delivers enhanced performance and a sportier aesthetic, with a more powerful engine, unique styling cues, and upgraded interior features.
- 4-cylinder Engine: Enjoy a thrilling and responsive driving experience with a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive acceleration and passing power.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly shift gears with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission, providing a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
- Bucket Seats: Experience optimal comfort and support with the sporty bucket seats designed for maximum driver enjoyment.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock and start your car without fumbling for keys.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices
