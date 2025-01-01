Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>JOHN COOPER WORKS EDITION WITH ONLY 38,794 KM ! </p><p>Looking for a sporty and stylish ride that turns heads? Look no further than this 2019 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Edition, available now at Brant County Ford! This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its sleek coupe body style and iconic MINI design, this car exudes personality and sophistication. Whether youre cruising through the city or taking a weekend road trip, the MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Edition is guaranteed to elevate your driving experience.</p><p>Step inside and be greeted by premium features like heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel for ultimate comfort and control. Experience the thrill of the open road with features like cruise control and traction control, ensuring a smooth and safe ride. And with its keyless entry and power door locks, you can effortlessly access your car and feel secure knowing your belongings are protected.</p><p>Here are five features that truly set this MINI apart:</p><ol><li><strong>John Cooper Works Edition:</strong> This special edition trim level delivers enhanced performance and a sportier aesthetic, with a more powerful engine, unique styling cues, and upgraded interior features.</li><li><strong>4-cylinder Engine:</strong> Enjoy a thrilling and responsive driving experience with a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive acceleration and passing power.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly shift gears with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission, providing a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Bucket Seats:</strong> Experience optimal comfort and support with the sporty bucket seats designed for maximum driver enjoyment.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock and start your car without fumbling for keys.</li></ol><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices</span></p>

2019 MINI Cooper

38,794 KM

Details Description Features

$34,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 MINI Cooper

JOHN COOPER WORKS EDITION

Watch This Vehicle
12059155

2019 MINI Cooper

JOHN COOPER WORKS EDITION

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1735837621
  2. 1735837621
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,794KM
VIN WMWXM9C50K2H38838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 38,794 KM

Vehicle Description

JOHN COOPER WORKS EDITION WITH ONLY 38,794 KM ! 

Looking for a sporty and stylish ride that turns heads? Look no further than this 2019 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Edition, available now at Brant County Ford! This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its sleek coupe body style and iconic MINI design, this car exudes personality and sophistication. Whether you're cruising through the city or taking a weekend road trip, the MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Edition is guaranteed to elevate your driving experience.

Step inside and be greeted by premium features like heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel for ultimate comfort and control. Experience the thrill of the open road with features like cruise control and traction control, ensuring a smooth and safe ride. And with its keyless entry and power door locks, you can effortlessly access your car and feel secure knowing your belongings are protected.

Here are five features that truly set this MINI apart:

  1. John Cooper Works Edition: This special edition trim level delivers enhanced performance and a sportier aesthetic, with a more powerful engine, unique styling cues, and upgraded interior features.
  2. 4-cylinder Engine: Enjoy a thrilling and responsive driving experience with a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive acceleration and passing power.
  3. Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly shift gears with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission, providing a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
  4. Bucket Seats: Experience optimal comfort and support with the sporty bucket seats designed for maximum driver enjoyment.
  5. Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock and start your car without fumbling for keys.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT | 302A | 5.0 L | CREW CAB| NAV | SPORT PACAKGE for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT | 302A | 5.0 L | CREW CAB| NAV | SPORT PACAKGE 84,315 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT | REG CAB | RWD | SHORT BOX | for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT | REG CAB | RWD | SHORT BOX | 59,018 KM $27,598 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST| AWD| 2ND ROW BENCH | MOONROOF | STREET PACK | for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Ford Explorer ST| AWD| 2ND ROW BENCH | MOONROOF | STREET PACK | 58,961 KM $47,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2019 MINI Cooper