2019 Nissan Murano

50,421 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,421KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8689070
  • Stock #: 22324
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS1KN137936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,421 KM

Vehicle Description

With a luxurious interior, capable handling, and futuristic technology, this Nissan Murano is ready for whatever you throw its way. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2019 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This SUV has 50,421 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html



Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.

Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-XXXX

519-751-2171

