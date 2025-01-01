Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOCAL TRADE IN , ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS </p><p> </p><p>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p>** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p> </p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

2019 Nissan Qashqai

111,344 KM

Details Description Features

$16,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Qashqai

FWD S CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12112493

2019 Nissan Qashqai

FWD S CVT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1737480716
  2. 1737480717
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,344KM
VIN JN1BJ1CP5KW243097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,344 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL TRADE IN , ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS 

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT | 301 PKG | 5.0 L | XLT SPORT | REMOTE START for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Ford F-150 XLT | 301 PKG | 5.0 L | XLT SPORT | REMOTE START 175,258 KM $22,598 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac CT5 CT5 AWD| LUXURY | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Cadillac CT5 CT5 AWD| LUXURY | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | 64,032 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE | FWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | REMOTE START | for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE | FWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | REMOTE START | 43,694 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai