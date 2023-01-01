$25,998+ tax & licensing
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Brant Automotive
519-720-0064
2019 Nissan Qashqai
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL
Location
Brant Automotive
15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4
519-720-0064
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
87,233KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9989954
- Stock #: 4349
- VIN: JN1BJ1CRXKW328213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,233 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE!
100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)
*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brant Automotive
15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4