2019 Nissan Qashqai

87,233 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

SL

Location

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,233KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9989954
  • Stock #: 4349
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CRXKW328213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,233 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE! 

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

