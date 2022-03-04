$18,200+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Versa
Note - $119 B/W
58,965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8542907
- Stock #: 22226R
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP8KL363495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,965 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Nissan Versa Note is built for the modern car buyer. Its small size and agile nature make it perfect for urban commute, and its long list of upgrades and features make it easy to suit your needs. All this style and character is complemented by an extremely fuel-efficient motor, making the Nissan Versa Note the perfect subcompact for both new car owners and urban dwellers.This hatchback has 58,965 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $118.57 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
