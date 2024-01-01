Menu
<div>2019 RAM SLT 1500 crew cab 4x4 Diesel , 238,000 km. Meticulously maintained inside and out no scratches no dents no accidents comes with power seats, power windows, keyless, remote, spray in box liner ,tow package. Can sell this truck certified or as is whatever you wish. Dealership for 38 years HST will be applied ￼￼￼ </div>

Details Description

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 RAM SLT 1500 crew cab 4x4 Diesel , 238,000 km. Meticulously maintained inside and out no scratches no dents no accidents comes with power seats, power windows, keyless, remote, spray in box liner ,tow package. Can sell this truck certified or as is whatever you wish. Dealership for 38 years HST will be applied ￼￼￼ 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

2019 RAM 1500