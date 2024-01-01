$18,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 1500
SLT
2019 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
238,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 238,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 RAM SLT 1500 crew cab 4x4 Diesel , 238,000 km. Meticulously maintained inside and out no scratches no dents no accidents comes with power seats, power windows, keyless, remote, spray in box liner ,tow package. Can sell this truck certified or as is whatever you wish. Dealership for 38 years HST will be applied ￼￼￼
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises
2018 Ford F-150 230,000 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
2020 International 4600 dump truck 53,000 KM $56,800 + tax & lic
2020 International 4900 dump truck 65,000 KM $56,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email J.Domotor Enterprises
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-755-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
J.Domotor Enterprises
519-755-0400
2019 RAM 1500