<p>Lease return</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

150,086 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT RegCab 4x2 3.6L6cyl Gas 6'4" Box BackUpCam

12138558

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT RegCab 4x2 3.6L6cyl Gas 6'4" Box BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,086KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR6BG6KG647550

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 150,086 KM

Lease return

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory Remote Engine Start
6'4" Box Length

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2019 RAM 1500 Classic