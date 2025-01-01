$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT RegCab 4x2 3.6L6cyl Gas 6'4" Box BackUpCam
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT RegCab 4x2 3.6L6cyl Gas 6'4" Box BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,086KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6JR6BG6KG647550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 150,086 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Lease return
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory Remote Engine Start
6'4" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2023 GMC Savana 2500 CargoVan RWD 4.3L6cyl Gas 135"WB BackUpCam 27,170 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT ExtCab 2WD 3.6L6cylGas 6ftBox BackUpCam 126,651 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express QuadCab4x4 5.7L8cylHemi 6'4"BoxRemoteStart 45,712 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2019 RAM 1500 Classic