Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota Corolla

82,000 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Corolla

XSE 6SpeedManual 2.0L4cylGas NavLeatherHeatedSeats

Watch This Vehicle
13498097

2019 Toyota Corolla

XSE 6SpeedManual 2.0L4cylGas NavLeatherHeatedSeats

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1769035617
  2. 1769035617
  3. 1769035617
  4. 1769035617
  5. 1769035617
  6. 1769035617
  7. 1769035617
  8. 1769035618
  9. 1769035617
  10. 1769035617
  11. 1769035619
  12. 1769035619
  13. 1769035619
  14. 1769035619
  15. 1769035619
  16. 1769035619
  17. 1769035618
  18. 1769035617
  19. 1769035618
  20. 1769035618
  21. 1769035618
  22. 1769035619
  23. 1769035619
  24. 1769035619
  25. 1769035619
  26. 1769035619
  27. 1769035617
  28. 1769035618
  29. 1769035618
  30. 1769035619
  31. 1769035618
  32. 1769035618
  33. 1769035618
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE3K3065478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2025 RAM 3500 Tradesman CrewCab 4x4 6.7L6cylTurboDiesel 8' Box for sale in Brantford, ON
2025 RAM 3500 Tradesman CrewCab 4x4 6.7L6cylTurboDiesel 8' Box 431 KM $71,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT CrewCab FX4 6.2L8cyl 6'8
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT CrewCab FX4 6.2L8cyl 6'8"Box BackUpCam 215,524 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chrysler Pacifica TOURING-L FWD 3.6L6cyl PanoramicRoof HeatedSeats for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Chrysler Pacifica TOURING-L FWD 3.6L6cyl PanoramicRoof HeatedSeats 43,500 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2019 Toyota Corolla