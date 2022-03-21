$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
Location
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
53,539KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8794214
- Stock #: 22417
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4KC245538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,539 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed.This sedan has 53,539 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
