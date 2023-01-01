$41,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
SE | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 7 PASSENGER
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
93,754KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10202907
- Stock #: P9641
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH1KS570987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2