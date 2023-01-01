Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

92,548 KM

Details Description Features

$35,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,599

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1688493159
  2. 1688493164
  3. 1688493172
  4. 1688493181
  5. 1688493189
  6. 1688493196
  7. 1688493205
  8. 1688493214
  9. 1688493221
  10. 1688493228
  11. 1688493236
  12. 1688493241
  13. 1688493248
  14. 1688493258
  15. 1688493264
  16. 1688493275
  17. 1688493280
  18. 1688493291
  19. 1688493300
  20. 1688493310
  21. 1688493319
  22. 1688493328
  23. 1688493335
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,599

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10141047
  • Stock #: W035092
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFV0KW035092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,548 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2021 Toyota Rav4, Limited, AWD, White, 2.5l 4CYL, auto, Leather seats Heated and cooled seats, Steering assist, Adaptive Cruise, Heated steering wheel, Power liftgate, 360 Camera, Navigation, power windows power locks


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant County Ford

2019 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 92,548 KM
$35,599 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 125,878 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT
 259,877 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory