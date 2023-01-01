Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

52,516 KM

Details Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

Contact Seller

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,516KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10147098
  • Stock #: P9562
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFVXKC031879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9562
  • Mileage 52,516 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

