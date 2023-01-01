Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

69,285 KM

Details Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

69,285KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10178097
  • Stock #: P9594
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFV5KC004900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9594
  • Mileage 69,285 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

