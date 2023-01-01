Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

41,652 KM

Details Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | ONLY 41,652KM!

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | ONLY 41,652KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

41,652KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10355430
  • Stock #: P9770
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFV6KW018318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9770
  • Mileage 41,652 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

