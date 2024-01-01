Menu
<p>100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)<br /><br />*vehicle is certified<br />*price is plus HST and licensing</p>

2019 Toyota RAV4

65,114 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
LE

Location

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

65,114KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV5KW010759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,114 KM

Vehicle Description

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

