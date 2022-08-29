2019 Toyota Sienna

$47,888 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 7 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9040180

9040180 Stock #: P8422

P8422 VIN: 5TDEZ3DC7KS212864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8422

Mileage 76,723 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Rear Defroster Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Dual sliding doors Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Safety Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.